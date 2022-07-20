ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

SFGate
 2 days ago

Thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding. and damaging winds can affect much of New England tomorrow. A second area of drenching and gusty storms is expected from....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US

A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Changes in the weather are good news for parched Northeast

If you’ve noticed that your lawn is turning brown and you live in the Northeast, then you’re hardly alone. For some parts of the region, dry weather has led to more than just parched grass, and drought conditions have been building in recent weeks. However, changes in the weather this week will bring some good news and relief for some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
natureworldnews.com

Homegrown Development of Tropical Storm to Form in the Gulf of Mexico

The tropical disturbance could potentially be the next named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The national weather news channel forecasts that the 'homegrown' tropical depression could emerge in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, anywhere along the coast from Louisiana to northwestern Florida. Meteorologists warn that it could worsen the ongoing concerns in the Southeast for floods.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Great Lakes Region#Plains#Tx National Low#Wy
AccuWeather

Northwest next in line to face blistering heat

As sizzling warmth continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England

“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/19 Tuesday forecast

Alerts: Red Alert for tomorrow and Thursday for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, some of which could be strong.Advisories: Heat Advisory issued for tomorrow for much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-102 degrees.Forecast: Today will be far less active, but it will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the low 90s. Tonight will be rather warm and humid with temps only falling into the upper 70s in the city... 70s and some 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to around 100.Looking Ahead: Thursday will feel like 100+ degrees with strong thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. At this point it looks like the main threats will be downpours (localized flooding) and isolated damaging wind gusts. As for Friday, the humidity will fall off slightly, but it will remain hot. Expect highs in the low 90s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy