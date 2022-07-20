ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jaidan

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Dp88_0glwsCE600

Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jaidan 01:00

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaidan, who goes by Jaida, is a sweet teenage girl. In Jaida's own words, "I go by she/they pronouns. I'm a cosplayer and I really enjoy it. I'm skilled at it as well, I use makeup contacts and beautifully made costumes. I would love to go to a convention someday. I wish for support on it. I love to learn Japanese and I've been learning for three years. My dream is to go to Japan someday. I also enjoy playing video games. I would enjoy having someone with similar interests."

Jaida attends a technical school. She can present as quiet and reserved but will open up when comfortable. Jaida has a real love for animals.

Legally freed for adoption, Jaida would thrive in a loving family that is able to provide her with a nurturing and patient environment. Jaida would like a home where she is the only or youngest child. She would love a placement that has pets and would allow her to have her guinea pig. A future family should be open to visits post-adoption with her biological father and grandparents. Jaida's social worker is open to exploring single or two-parent families with or without other children in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Miss Massachusetts Teen winner author of anti-bullying kids book

MEDFORD -- Seventeen-year-old Medford teenager Jenna McLaughlin is not only the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, but also an accomplished writer. During the pandemic, she wrote an anti-bullying children's book."I wanted to write a book because growing up, when I was experiencing bullying, I would always read books to escape," she said. McLaughlin was bullied throughout her life. She says she's always been a little taller, bigger, and into different hobbies than the other kids.  "When I was younger, my first day of second grade, I was pushed down the stairs. I was pushed up against a tree, and...
MEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

How to keep pets cool when it's really hot

BOSTON -- High temperatures can mean danger for animals. "Dogs are not really good at letting us know when they've had too much or when they're too hot and what we notice is sort of when the heat stroke has already kicked in," said Dr. Nicole Breda, Director of Veterinary Medicine with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, She gave pet owners some helpful tips during the heat wave.  "Supplying kiddie pools for them to cool off in, lots of shade, ample water and really limiting exercise as much as possible," she said.If a pet must be outdoors, be mindful of hot...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pig#Foster Parents#Japanese
Turnto10.com

Boy pulled from water at Easton's Beach dies

(WJAR) — A Somerset boy died Thursday after being pulled from the water at Easton's Beach earlier this week. Keven Arruda, 9, of Somerset, passed away at Hasbro Children's Hospital where his organs were donated, according to his grandfather, Jerry Marino. Marino sent NBC 10 News the following statement:
SOMERSET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Boston

To Do List: Boston Lights at Franklin Park Zoo, Opera from the Balcony

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can enjoy opera on Hanover Street, see a new lights display at the Franklin Park Zoo, and take the kids to a carnival in North Attleboro. It's all a part of our To Do List!OPERA FROM THE BALCONYThis weekend, and on select Saturdays throughout the summer, enjoy opera music in a unique way, as singers perform right above your head on Hanover Street. Opera from the Balcony is back for another season at Tresca Restaurant. From 2-to-4 p.m. in the afternoon every other Saturday, listen to members of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in brazen Hudson break in

HUDSON, Mass. — Police arrested a man charged with breaking into a Hudson home on Tuesday afternoon. Derek M. Amorosi, 31, of Marlborough, was arrested without incident at his home on Boston Post Road East, according to Hudson Police. Amorosi is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime...
HUDSON, MA
WCVB

Mass. neighborhood laments closure of pool amid prolonged heat wave

BOSTON — In Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, families are taking advantage of any cool spots they can. Some like Izabela Bloom are letting their children use the community splash pad. “It’s hot, it’s muggy, so the sprinklers are really good for the kids.”. However, community members...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family of 16-year-old local boy who died unexpectedly wants public to be more aware of mental health

Friends and family from Fall River to Swansea to Middleboro are dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of a young teen who had a bright future. According to his family, Zachary Borges was an energetic, full-of-life 16-year-old beautiful boy with a heart of gold. Those who knew Zachary admired his kindness and determination to be successful in everything he did.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Cookie wars: Crumbl Cookies claims whistleblower told them smaller cookie companies Crave and Dirty Dough stole their recipes

Crumbl Cookies has released a statement standing by its lawsuit against two smaller competitors for alleged trademark infringement. “Crumbl is committed to protecting its brand, customers, employees and the thousands of entrepreneurs who have poured their souls into making Crumbl what it is today,” the company said. “We trust the courts and the legal process and feel confident that even more truth will come to light.”
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy