Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jaidan 01:00

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaidan, who goes by Jaida, is a sweet teenage girl. In Jaida's own words, "I go by she/they pronouns. I'm a cosplayer and I really enjoy it. I'm skilled at it as well, I use makeup contacts and beautifully made costumes. I would love to go to a convention someday. I wish for support on it. I love to learn Japanese and I've been learning for three years. My dream is to go to Japan someday. I also enjoy playing video games. I would enjoy having someone with similar interests."

Jaida attends a technical school. She can present as quiet and reserved but will open up when comfortable. Jaida has a real love for animals.

Legally freed for adoption, Jaida would thrive in a loving family that is able to provide her with a nurturing and patient environment. Jaida would like a home where she is the only or youngest child. She would love a placement that has pets and would allow her to have her guinea pig. A future family should be open to visits post-adoption with her biological father and grandparents. Jaida's social worker is open to exploring single or two-parent families with or without other children in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.