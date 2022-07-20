ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges

By Chloe Chaffin
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25p7fK_0glwqmsY00

Voters wait in line Oct. 31, 2020, to cast ballots at the Shawnee County election office. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chloe Chaffin is a junior at Washburn University, where they are studying secondary English education and political science, with minors in leadership studies and poverty studies.

Living in Kansas, I have seen how our Legislature has worked tirelessly to make it harder to vote. From former Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s unconstitutional proof of citizenship requirement to current fights that would limit mail-in voting, advanced ballot drop boxes and nonpartisan voter registration efforts, Kansans have spent much of the last decade trying to keep up with new voting restrictions.

Strategies of voter disenfranchisement and election subversion have existed for decades to keep power where it lies, but the new urgency with which it has been promoted in the last two years is unmistakably related to the Aug. 2 vote on reproductive rights in Kansas.

The connection is not imagined. Abortion-rights opponents Kansans for Life sent action alerts to supporters immediately after the constitutional amendment was approved to be on the ballot, encouraging its network to support voter suppression bills to give them an advantage in August.

Young people are the ones who have the hardest time voting, because the information ecosystem is purposefully disorienting for first time voters, because they may split their time (especially in an August primary) between a college and parental address, and because they have less financial freedom, which affects their ability to take time off work or access reliable transportation. But they are also the ones most likely to experience unplanned pregnancy.

It is important that we call out the Legislature’s attacks on our elections as a way of promoting an agenda that so much of the public is not just unaware of, but disagrees with.

They know that Kansans overwhelmingly favor home rule, smaller government, and personal autonomy, yet laws enabled by the amendment could take choice and flexibility away from the most affected individuals and their expert medical providers.

Those who could be most affected by the constitutional amendment passing in August are young people with less political voice. They could be young people of color and queer people who face greater stigmas in reproductive care. And they could be the working-class folks who don’t have the time or means to seek services out of state.

– Chloe Chaffin

Those who could be most affected by the constitutional amendment passing in August are young people with less political voice. They could be young people of color and queer people who face greater stigmas in reproductive care. And they could be the working-class folks who don’t have the time or means to seek services out of state.

Most lawmakers in Topeka do not face these same barriers. We know who they keep in mind while in office: themselves.

Holding public office is supposed to be about public service, about fighting on behalf of the most marginalized for a more equitable world. Kansas lawmakers have lost their way in this respect. The Legislature tried to secure a vote on such an amendment in 2020, then held up a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan that would have given Kansans immediate access to affordable insurance. It was legislators’ explicitly stated revenge for not getting their way.

What many may not realize is that the few health centers in Kansas that offer abortion services are clustered in Wichita and Kansas City. This means the vast majority of Kansans already have an exceedingly difficult and costly journey to obtain an abortion.

Living in Shawnee County, I have seen how 180,000 people are expected to use only one early voting location without any evening or weekend options. The right to an abortion and the right to vote are rights, not privileges, yet genuine access is getting harder every day.

In the most recent session, House Bill 2746 was introduced. That bill would have made abortion a felony crime, without exceptions for rape or incest. It is unconstitutional to pass such a bill now, but it would be constitutional to pass one if the amendment becomes law.

Voter suppression and the primary polling date are not incidental. This election was scheduled deliberately to minimize participation. To give the illusion of public input while working behind the scenes to reduce that input is an enormous letdown to the people of Kansas.

The Aug. 2 election is not about one politician or another. It is about which rights politicians can choose to restrict or ban in sessions to come.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 9

Nira Barricklow
2d ago

Protect our young women who are so busy with school and work that they have no clue that their rights are being taken away.

Reply
3
Dean Parr
1d ago

Wisconsin's Supreme Court recently announced cheating occurred in 2020 & ballot boxes are illegal in any elections!!! Vote YES & RED to end Donkeypox disease!!!

Reply
2
Related
Kansas Public Radio

More Than $11 Million Has Poured into the Kansas Constitutional Amendment Vote. Will It Affect Turnout?

A massive flood of money into campaigns fighting over a Kansas ballot question about abortion rights will matter most by driving voter turnout, political scientists say. The two main campaigns slugging it out over whether to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution reported raising a combined $11.2 million in the run-up to the vote on Aug. 2.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren. Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
flatlandkc.org

Abortion in Spotlight on August Ballot in Kansas

Patrice Mendoza stood on the outdoor stage in the sweltering midsummer heat, stripped down to lilac-colored, sequin-encrusted lingerie. She’s a natural performer, a plus-sized burlesque star. But this part of her appearance before the crowd at Mill Creek Park was deeply personal, less about art and more about her life as a Black queer woman.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

First public poll on Kansas Amendment 2 shows narrow lead for ‘Yes’ voting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A first look at polling results of the Kansas Amendment 2 ballot vote have been made public, and it looks to be a tight race already. A poll from Co/efficient poll showed 47 percent of Kansas voters will vote “Yes” on the measure. The poll also shared that 43 percent of voters plan to vote “No,” and 10 percent remain undecided.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Shawnee County, KS
Elections
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Poll shows Kansans closely divided on constitutional amendment on abortion

TOPEKA — The first public poll for the Kansas constitutional amendment on abortion shows a close race and exposes other ideological divides over reproductive rights. Kansans will decide in the Aug. 2 election whether to remove a right to abortion from the state’s constitution. Advanced voting is underway across the state. The vote will be […] The post Poll shows Kansans closely divided on constitutional amendment on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Editorial: Vote ‘No’ on Kansas’ constitutional abortion amendement

Trust me, I’m from the government. Who would have thought conservatives would rally around that statement, but it appears many are. Conservatives who are urging passage of an amendment to remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution are asking people to place an extraordinary amount of trust in government.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kobach
KSN News

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Laurel Burchfield is the associate director of Mainstream Coalition, where she advocates for commonsense policy. “We believe fervently in the American Way, which stands for the separation […] The post Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Voter Registration#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Election Local#Washburn University#English#Kansans For Life
Kansas Reflector

Anti-abortion groups make dubious claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.” […] The post Anti-abortion groups make dubious claims as Kansas amendment vote nears appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment, and wondered – how is that legal?. 27 News sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what non profit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsy.com

John Wood Wants To Shake Up MO Politics After Leaving Jan. 6 Committee

At the Cass County Fair outside Kansas City, Missouri, the focus is on summer fun and winning prizes — not on high-profile congressional hearings. One person said she watched "for the first few days to just watch the stupidity of them, and then no," while others say they just haven't been paying much attention.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas groups motivate young people to wield voting power

Mass shootings, climate change issues and restrictions on abortion dominate the news. These headlines might cause young voters in Kansas to feel small and disenchanted with the political system. Education, language, transportation and legal barriers further prevent young people from participating in politics. Kansas group Loud Light is dedicated to...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy