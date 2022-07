When Arthur Mabbett and a partner founded an environmental consulting company in 1980, he faced record-high inflation and staggering interest rates. He quickly found that no bank would even lend him money -- so he scraped and scrounged to get Mabbett & Associates running. (Originally called Mabbett, Capaccio & Associates, until Mabbett bought out his partner in 1992). Business is never easy, but Mabbett says his perseverance has been key to his success, landing his business on the Inc. 5000 six times since 2010. Here, he shares how he made it through the rough spots -- and how other business owners can learn from his example, especially in today's uncertain economic environment. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski.

