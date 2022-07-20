ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPhone Maker Foxconn Builds EV Partnership With NXP Semiconductors

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone,...

www.usnews.com

Reuters

Ford to buy cheaper CATL EV batteries to catch Tesla

DETROIT, July 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday announced a series of deals to accelerate its shift to electric vehicles, including sourcing battery capacity and raw materials from such companies as Chinese battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) and Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX).
BUSINESS
CNBC

A top European carmaker suggests the global chip shortage is easing

Volvo Cars' semiconductor inventory is now "back at fully supply," CEO Jim Rowan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." Semiconductors have been in short supply for the better part of the last two years due to disruption in global supply chains. Rowan added the outlook on consumer demand was also improving...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple set to expand supplier roster for iPhone 14 launch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In an effort to avoid supply chain shortages, Apple has continued diversifying the suppliers for its next iPhone. On...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple takes another step to avoid iPhone 14 shortage at launch

Apple seemingly diversified its supply chain by adding a new component supplier for the iPhone 14 lineup. Chinese company SG Micro has acquired the necessary certifications to supply components for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro series. The move comes as Apple looks to avoid disruptions in its supply chain due...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung starts accepting reservations before Galaxy Unpacked event with up to US$200 in credits

Yesterday, Samsung confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, during which it is expected to unveil new earbuds, smartwatches and foldable smartphones. Having led with an unambiguous teaser, 'Unfold Your World', and an animation of the Galaxy Z Flip4, it has now announced its 'biggest reserve offer ever'. Unfortunately, the offer only applies to those living in the US, as has been the case with the company's past promotions.
BUSINESS
Country
China
US News and World Report

China to Extend Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Product From Japan, South Korea, and EU

(Reuters) -China will extend anti-dumping duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, the country's ministry of commerce said on Friday. The duties will be extended for five years beginning from July 23, it said in a statement. The anti-dumping duty rates...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Apple Pay is attracting yet more negative attention

A lawsuit has been launched against Apple over the management of its popular mobile payments wallet, Apple Pay. Filed by Affinity Credit Union on behalf of itself and “all similarly situated payment card issuers”, the complaint (opens in new tab) alleges that Apple “coerces” iPhone users into adopting its own contactless payments solution.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

HSBC Says Communist Party Branch in China Units Have 'No Influence'

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings said employees who form branches of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) within private companies in China have 'no influence' on the running of the business, following media reports on Thursday that such a unit had been established at its China securities unit. HSBC did not directly...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Probes China's Huawei Over Equipment Near Missile Silos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The company's earnings will show a decline in its next report. Once short-term headwinds are resolved, there is still plenty to like about Tesla. Tesla has a highly growth-dependent valuation and faces mounting competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

T-Mobile and Apple Join Forces to Make IT Easy for Small Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005604/en/ T-Mobile introduces the first and only wireless plan that includes Apple Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ericsson Closes $6.2 Billion Vonage Deal After Short Delay

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson on Thursday closed its $6.2 billion Vonage acquisition, nearly a month after it was delayed due to a pending investigation by a U.S. national security panel. The Swedish telecom gear maker is looking to tap Vonage's communication platform to help developers create applications using network information,...
BUSINESS
geekspin

Apple sued over Apple Pay being a monopoly

Apple Inc. was served with an antitrust lawsuit on Monday regarding its mobile wallet, Apple Pay. Payment card issuers filed the class-action complaint, alleging that the tech giant is abusing its dominance in the mobile device market to ward off competition from other payment apps and charge card issuers fees just to increase its profits.
NFL

