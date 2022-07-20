IPhone Maker Foxconn Builds EV Partnership With NXP Semiconductors

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005604/en/ T-Mobile introduces the first and only wireless plan that includes Apple Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more (Photo: Business Wire)

