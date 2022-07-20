ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia's Avtovaz to relaunch Lada Largus production

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egn9f_0glwowxe00

July 20 (Reuters) - Russian car manufacturer Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) said on Wednesday that it is preparing to launch a limited new batch of the Lada Largus model, after Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought production lines to a halt.

Avtovaz employs more than 30,000 people in Russia, including at its flagship plant at Tolyatti on the Volga river.

After Western countries imposed sanctions, Avtovaz placed much of its workforce on furlough. A lack of imported parts saw the company's Lada brand launch an "anti-sanctions" Lada Granta, lacking key safety features, including airbags and anti-lock braking systems.

Avtovaz said that the new cars would be assembled using parts already held in storage. In total, at least 1,800 cars will be produced. The first cars are expected to reach the market by the end of this week.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lada Largus#Vehicles#Western#Tolyatti#Volga
Reuters

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can

July 22 (Reuters) - A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk. Residents of the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken 2-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU to add Sberbank, Russian metals baron to sanctions list

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The EU is set to add Russia's top lender Sberbank and the head of giant zinc and copper firm UMMC to its list of individuals and companies banned for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to draft documents seen by Reuters.
ECONOMY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: What Putin thinks of America; More HIMARS to Ukraine; Kyiv's new counteroffensive; RIMPAC, reborn; And a bit more.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is counting on Americans to forget about Ukraine so that his invading forces may soon afterward “wear down the Ukrainian military” and seize more territory than they have so far. That’s according to William Burns, director of America’s Central Intelligence Agency, speaking Wednesday at the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

501K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy