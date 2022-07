FALMOUTH – A large power outage was reported in Falmouth late Wednesday evening. About 8,300 customers were out at the peak of the outage according to the Eversource outage map. Falmouth Fire responded to Brick Kiln Road for reports of a utility pole on fire. A later check of the map attributed the outage to tree limbs which apparently landed in just the right spot to knock out a major circuit. Service was restored in the wee hours of the morning.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO