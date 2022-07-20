ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster Whitecaps Host Citizen Naturalization Ceremony

BREWSTER – The infield at Stony Brook Field in Brewster was lined by 27 new U.S. citizens on Friday as the Whitecaps hosted the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. They were all there for their naturalization ceremony, the first in the CCBL’s history. The ceremony, which...

