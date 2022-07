CHATHAM – Police are investigating a report of an alleged attempted child abduction at Veterans Field on Wednesday, July 13. The allegation was not reported to police until Monday, July 18, when a person who claimed to be the father of the child involved called the station, according to Police Chief Michael Anderson. The call was received after a post on a Facebook page called Mamas of the South Shore was reposted on a Chatham-related Facebook page. The department is treating the report as credible, he added.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO