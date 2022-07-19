ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GWL Realty Advisors Acquires Series of Industrial Buildings

By PRNewswire
Benzinga
 5 days ago

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - GWL Realty Advisors (GWLRA) announced today that it has acquired six Class A industrial buildings, with a seventh scheduled to close later in 2022, in a key growth node in the Greater Montreal Area (GMA). This acquisition was made on behalf of The Great-West Life...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Strategic Cannabis Execs Making Changes At Companies You Know: Curaleaf, Valens, Copperstate & Delic

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns (September 13-14) in Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Curaleaf International Names New President. Curaleaf International, formerly known as EMMAC Life Sciences Group and part of vertically integrated cannabis...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Vertical Integration: Cannabis Experts Discuss Its Various Pros And Cons

Vertical integration in the cannabis industry is one of the most debated topics of the day across the sector. As part of America's piecemeal approach to state-level legalization, states can choose their regulations. In most cases, vertical integration is allowed, with some states requiring separate licenses to integrate vertically. Not...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Property Management#Varennes#Chambly#Evp#Portfolio Management#Gwlra
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CVET, EGY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM's sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Marsh & McLennan Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Marsh & McLennan MMC. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 59 per share. On Wednesday, Marsh & McLennan will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") AHCO on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against AdaptHealth on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of AdaptHealth's common...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CDNA APYX MF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nuinsco Files 43-101 Technical Report for Prairie Lake Critical Minerals & Phosphate Project

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire - July 18, 2022 – Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") NWI NWIFF today announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for the initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Prairie Lake Critical Minerals and Phosphate Project located near Terrace Bay, Ontario ("Prairie Lake" or the "Project"). The Technical Report is available for review at www.sedar.com and the Company's website (www.nuinsco.ca).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Is Avalanche (AVAX) a Good Investment?

Decided AVAX is a good investment? You can get AVAX on Coinbase today!. In recent months, Ethereum gas fees have soared. For the past few years, Ethereum has been the go-to blockchain for all things decentralized finance (DeFi). However, with these high gas fees, many users are beginning to shift...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy