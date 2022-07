Did you know your lawn needs at least one inch of water per week to stay flourishing and lush?. "With the little amount of rain, especially over the past two weeks, most lawns are in drought stress," said Joe Marmelo, owner and operator of Marmelo Landscaping in Acushnet. "Unfortunately, if your lawn is really burnt, it's next to impossible to revive dead grass."

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO