Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.” The thinking behind manifesting dreams, perhaps? Raynham’s Hope Stanley made a major life decision, and put it in a song. She wanted to communicate to her mother that college wasn’t going to be her path. Instead, Shanley chose music. A craft she had been interested in since a very young age. It must have been a frightening, and yet exciting moment to be able to chose a direction with which her passions lay.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO