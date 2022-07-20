NWSL Glance

BLAINE, Minn. -- A PGA tournament would be impossible to conduct without the help of volunteers. Volunteers help marshal along the course, they track stats and scores, and help make the fan experience smooth and fun.One of those volunteers is Rahul Rajan of St. Paul. He spent Friday morning handing out free snacks and autograph books to kids who were watching the tournament players warm up on the practice green.This is Rajan's fourth year volunteering with the 3M Open after moving to Minnesota from India in 2016."Everyone is super friendly, and now I feel like a part of Minnesota," Rajan...

BLAINE, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO