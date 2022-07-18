ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Inclusive attire act in Maryland and religious tolerance in sport

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maryland’s Inclusive Athletic Attire Act took effect on July 1. ﻿The law allows...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Former AG Doug Gansler drops out of governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts 'Shutdown RINO' Larry Hogan on eve of Maryland primary

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and his preferred candidate to replace him, on the eve of Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The former president, using invective he has frequently directed at Hogan, called the Maryland governor a "RINO," or Republican in name only, on Monday and blasted him for implementing statewide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also took a swipe at Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, calling the former secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce a "RINO" as well.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attire#Religious Tolerance
TheDailyBeast

‘QAnon Whack Job’ Wins Republican Nomination for Maryland Guv

QAnon and right-wing conspiracies won in Maryland Tuesday night as Dan Cox snagged the GOP nomination for governor. Cox, who is shockingly endorsed by Donald Trump, has made headlines for his attempt to impeach the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeting during that Capitol riot that Mike Pence was a “traitor,” and organizing buses to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot, VICE reported. He also was a guest speaker at a truly unhinged QAnon conference in April. The Democratic Governor’s Association even spent $1.6 million in ads for Cox, betting that a Democrat could more easily beat a radical like Cox than a moderate Republican. Hogan has been vocal about his opposition, saying Wednesday through a spokesperson that he will not be casting a vote for Cox in the Nov. 8 election. “Dan Cox, the guy that we were hearing about yesterday, is a Q-Anon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence—my friend, Mike Pence—a traitor when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said upon hearing that Trump had endorsed Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Attorneys say Baltimore squeegee shooting was self-defense. How could Maryland’s ‘duty to retreat’ factor into case?

A squeegee worker’s defense attorneys called this month’s high-profile killing of a bat-wielding man an act of self-defense for a “14-year-old child paralyzed by fear.” The 48-year-old Hampden man who was killed instigated the confrontation, the attorneys said, when he parked his car, got out with a baseball bat and crossed several lanes of traffic near the Inner Harbor to confront a group of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, wins GOP nomination for St. Mary's County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race. Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998. Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices." "It is clear to me...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Facing shortage, Howard and Baltimore County Schools are trying to hire more teachers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- School districts across Maryland and the rest of the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions before the school year begins. "Currently I have 185 vacancies, and it's the middle of July. First day of school is the end of August," said Michael Martirano, Howard County Public School System Superintendent. Martirano said his district has been trying aggressively to hire new teachers by running "constant job fairs," increasing starting salaries for teachers to $56,500 (up from $50,000 from last year), offering a "high-level benefit package," asking current teachers to reach out to their friends...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy