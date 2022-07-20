ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

Reuters
 2 days ago
TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O) to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc (FSR.N) and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS). read more

In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

The Taiwan-based company said it plans to build more than 10 automative products with NXP and they will soon be in development, including next-generation EV platforms using NXP's processors.

Foxconn aims to provide components or services to 10% of the world's EVs by 2025 to 2027, Chairman Liu Young-way has said, vowing to lower manufacturing costs for carmaking with its assembly know-how as the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

The Taiwan company has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally amid a worldwide chip shortage. It said last week it has become a shareholder in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup via a $798 million investment by a subsidiary. read more

Reporting By Yimou Lee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
SlashGear

Your Future Electric Car May Be Powered By Samsung Batteries

Even though Samsung is a global conglomerate known to manufacture everything ranging from smartphones and gadgets to ships and camera sensors, the brand might be the first you think of when you're looking at electric vehicles — or anything related to EVs in general. However, the growing interest in EVs around the world seems to have piqued Samsung's interest, and the company appears to be increasingly involved in expanding its presence in the EV space.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

The best Chinese EV manufacturer is an American company: Tesla

The best Chinese EV manufacturer right now happens to be owned by an American company, Tesla. Tesla and America have a lot to be proud of. During Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings call yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk complimented the Chinese competition but noted that the best Chinese EV manufacturer is Tesla China.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter

Tesla announced that it aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter and quickly ramp up to volume production by the end of the year. Over the last few months, Tesla has been fairly quiet about the production of its new 4680 battery cell that enables its new structural battery pack design. This has been a concern for Tesla investors since the new battery technology is seen as critical to Tesla’s future vehicle programs.
TEXAS STATE
