This Is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 962,805 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,603 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marin County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,394 confirmed infections in Marin County, or 17,824 for every 100,000 people.

Though Marin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 116 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marin County, compared to 112 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Marin County, CA 17,824 46,394 116 302 2 San Francisco County, CA 20,057 174,507 106 919 3 Alameda County, CA 20,321 334,017 116 1,912 4 San Mateo County, CA 21,362 163,616 94 723 5 Contra Costa County, CA 21,555 244,271 120 1,356

