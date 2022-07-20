This Is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 41,318 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,660 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,772 confirmed infections in Floyd County, or 17,694 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Blacksburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 313 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Floyd County, VA 17,694 2,772 313 49 2 Montgomery County, VA 21,366 20,938 160 157 3 Pulaski County, VA 23,100 7,908 412 141 4 Giles County, VA 25,788 4,336 297 50 5 Radford City, VA 30,425 5,364 301 53

