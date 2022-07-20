This Is the County in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 505,116 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,540 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Austin-Round Rock is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Travis County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 251,333 confirmed infections in Travis County, or 20,889 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Travis County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Austin metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 145 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Travis County, below the 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Travis County, TX 20,889 251,333 145 1,750 2 Williamson County, TX 27,958 147,354 178 937 3 Bastrop County, TX 28,455 23,497 291 240 4 Hays County, TX 33,061 67,495 255 520 5 Caldwell County, TX 37,287 15,437 425 176

