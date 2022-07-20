ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjzms00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 91,314 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,803 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,774 confirmed infections in Washington County, or 27,155 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kingsport metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 399 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, below the 481 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, VA 27,155 14,774 399 217
2 Scott County, VA 27,693 6,095 504 111
3 Bristol City, VA 28,095 4,732 493 83
4 Hawkins County, TN 30,685 17,307 587 331
5 Sullivan County, TN 30,884 48,406 468 733

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
County
Washington County, VA
Washington County, VA
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Kingsport, TN
Health
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Health
Kingsport, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Tn Va Metro Area#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,779 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 13,528 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities […]
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy