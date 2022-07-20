ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjvFy00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 47,442 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,856 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Terre Haute, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sullivan County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,486 confirmed infections in Sullivan County, or 26,385 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sullivan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Terre Haute metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 370 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sullivan County, compared to 389 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sullivan County, IN 26,385 5,486 370 77
2 Clay County, IN 27,429 7,205 350 92
3 Vermillion County, IN 27,943 4,348 501 78
4 Vigo County, IN 28,231 30,403 386 416

24/7 Wall St.

