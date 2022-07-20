This Is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 215,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Boise City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Boise County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,176 confirmed infections in Boise County, or 16,418 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Boise County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boise City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 195 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Boise County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Boise County, ID 16,418 1,176 195 14 2 Owyhee County, ID 20,576 2,357 463 53 3 Gem County, ID 22,531 3,842 469 80 4 Canyon County, ID 30,172 64,035 326 691 5 Ada County, ID 32,366 144,368 232 1,034

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .