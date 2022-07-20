ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise City, OK

This Is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjsbn00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 215,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Boise City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Boise County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,176 confirmed infections in Boise County, or 16,418 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Boise County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boise City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 195 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Boise County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boise County, ID 16,418 1,176 195 14
2 Owyhee County, ID 20,576 2,357 463 53
3 Gem County, ID 22,531 3,842 469 80
4 Canyon County, ID 30,172 64,035 326 691
5 Ada County, ID 32,366 144,368 232 1,034

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,475 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 481 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Boise County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
City
Boise City, OK
Local
Idaho Government
County
Boise County, ID
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
Boise County, ID
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,295 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Hottest Places in the US Right Now

On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California’s Death Valley — the world’s highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,669 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 216 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Nevada

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy