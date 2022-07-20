ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjrj400 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 477,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,180 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,219 confirmed infections in Geauga County, or 18,326 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geauga County, OH 18,326 17,219 286 269
2 Lake County, OH 22,740 52,314 324 746
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 23,330 292,507 307 3,844
4 Lorain County, OH 23,707 72,712 325 996
5 Medina County, OH 24,347 43,157 291 515

