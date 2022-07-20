ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjqqL00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 842,247 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,796 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pinellas County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 239,376 confirmed infections in Pinellas County, or 24,990 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pinellas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tampa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 362 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pinellas County, compared to 345 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pinellas County, FL 24,990 239,376 362 3,465
2 Hernando County, FL 25,504 46,594 616 1,125
3 Pasco County, FL 26,907 137,387 386 1,973
4 Hillsborough County, FL 30,379 418,890 283 3,904

