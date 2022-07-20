ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

This Is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjoK700 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 125,638 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 33,054 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tallahassee than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,303 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 30,507 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tallahassee metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 432 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, above the 286 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, FL 30,507 4,303 432 61
2 Gadsden County, FL 32,036 14,742 459 211
3 Wakulla County, FL 33,228 10,592 411 131
4 Leon County, FL 33,322 96,001 237 683

