ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

This Is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjmYf00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 66,862 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,728 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbus is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Russell County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,863 confirmed infections in Russell County, or 18,661 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Russell County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 165 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Russell County, below the 367 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Russell County, AL 18,661 10,863 165 96
2 Marion County, GA 18,741 1,590 601 51
3 Harris County, GA 18,949 6,365 348 117
4 Muscogee County, GA 20,593 40,501 429 843
5 Chattahoochee County, GA 70,057 7,543 204 22

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, OH
Government
County
Russell County, AL
Russell County, AL
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,475 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 481 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Ga#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,779 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,841 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,209 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 301 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in West Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy