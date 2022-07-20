ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjknD00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 134,687 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,545 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,647 confirmed infections in St. Martin Parish, or 25,389 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Martin Parish, LA 25,389 13,647 353 190
2 Acadia Parish, LA 26,872 16,813 471 295
3 Vermilion Parish, LA 27,337 16,366 378 226
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 28,012 67,255 211 506
5 Iberia Parish, LA 28,347 20,606 365 265

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Parishes#Financial Advisors#Least#Americans
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2023 LOUISIANA STATE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (the Department) today announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year state-level winners. Brittany Bonnaffons of Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish has been selected as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year and Dr. David Schexnaydre, Jr. of Harry M. Hurst Middle School in St. Charles Parish is the 2023 State Principal of the Year.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
KLFY News 10

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Calif.-based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000 locations...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy