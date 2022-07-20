ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glwjfNa00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 67,868 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,765 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Amarillo, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Randall County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,876 confirmed infections in Randall County, or 21,042 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Amarillo metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 372 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Randall County, below the 490 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Randall County, TX 21,042 27,876 372 493
2 Carson County, TX 26,011 1,569 613 37
3 Oldham County, TX 27,703 579 287 6
4 Armstrong County, TX 30,532 585 522 10
5 Potter County, TX 30,818 37,259 616 745

