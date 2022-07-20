ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WSGW Morning Team Show: July 20, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. Coming Soon, it’s the 67th Annual Munger Potato Festival. This Morning, You can stop by for FREE Potatoes and FREE Better Made Potato Chips. Starting at 6am, until supply runs out,...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

First Warn 5: Thursday Evening Forecast, July 21st

High temperatures and dry conditions are contributing to an elevated fire risk in mid-Michigan. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Members selected for Opioid Advisory Commission. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Legislative leaders have announced their...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
thecw46.com

Gardner White holding warehouse clearance event in Saginaw in July

SAGINAW, Mich. - Savvy shoppers can savor a summer of style and savings!. Gardner White’s first-ever Saginaw Warehouse Clearance Event at its 2660 Tittabawassee Road location will run from July 14 through 27. Prices on fabulous furniture and accessory finds will be near, at, and below-cost. Guests can also...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Midland holds annual 'Touch A Truck' event

MIDLAND, Mich. - After a two-year “no touch” vehicle parade, the City of Midland’s annual Touch A Truck event is back!. Little vehicle enthusiasts can see, touch, and climb behind the wheel of many of the City’s heavy equipment. Vehicles include:. dump trucks. loaders. police cruisers.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
wsgw.com

Naval Museum Celebrates 10 Years

The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The museum has been housed in the retired Navy destroyer USS Edson docked along the Saginaw River since its establishment in 2012. To celebrate a decade in operation, the museum will be hosting an event from 10am to 4pm on August 27th which will include food, games, and a chance to win an overnight stay aboard the ship. Admission to the celebration is free for children.
SAGINAW, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Fair gates open Tuesday

IMLAY CITY — The 2022 Eastern Michigan State Fair is nearly here. The five-day event officially opens on Tuesday, July 26 and runs through Saturday, July 30. As is tradition, the fair’s attractions are a mix of new features and traditional favorites. Making their debut appearance will be...
IMLAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to...
CARO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wsgw#Mt Pleasant#Dedic
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Are People Placing Weird Items in the Middle of Roundabouts in Grand Blanc?

For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
SAGINAW, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

East Tawas, MI USA

My sister-in-law took me and my grand daughters to Lumberman’s Monument and as I was enjoying the view, I saw this lovely heart handing on the tree branch. I thought what an amazing find. The idea warmed my heart and I am excited to share.
EAST TAWAS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
WNEM

Test openings scheduled for Independence Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich., (WNEM) - Multiple test openings are scheduled to take place on the Independence Bridge in Bay City on Tuesday. The tests are expected to last until 4 p.m. The Independence Bridge connects Harry S. Truman Parkway on the city’s east side to Wilder Road on the west side.
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Everything we saw and tasted at the Flint Farmers' Market

The Flint Farmers' Market is way more than a few stands of Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables. It's got hundreds of things to eat and drink all under one roof. Yes, there's a roof. The year-round facility hosts around 50 vendors inside and out selling everything from sushi to succulents. The variety of things you can purchase here during the three days it is open is staggering.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Take a guided stroll along Hell’s Half Mile

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Update on Liberty Bridge project at upcoming event in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The community will have another chance to meet with the crews in charge of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in Bay City. Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting its second “Coffee with the Crew” event from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Attendees are invited to come to the Doubletree Hotel Riverfront Grille to meet with crews and staff from BCBP and to hear an update on the Liberty Bridge project.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy