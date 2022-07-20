PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carole D Gray, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Americare Investment Group, Inc dba Primier Capital Lending, on May 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY 2009 Page 33848 being Modified in Book 2016 Page 467 and further in Book 2016 Page 39556 and further in Book 2016 Page 39976; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 17, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the N.W. Corner of the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 N, Range 19 E, Elmore County, Alabama. Thence run S 0 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 1273.41 feet; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 583.56 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771) and the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 217.38 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771); thence South 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 133.54 feet to a rebar found; thence N 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 217.46 feet to a rebar found; thence N 0 degrees 56 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 133.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land is lying in the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County Alabama and contains 0.67 acres more or less. Also an easement being 20 feet in width for the right of ingress and egress and utilities, the centerline being herewith described. Commence at the S.E. corner of the above described lot; thence run North 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of said easement; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline a distance of 437.46 feet to the Westerly R.O.W. of Dozier Road and the end of easement. Together with the Manufactured Home described as follows: Make: Redman; Model: Venture; Year 1997; Serial Numbers 11431513 A & B.. Property street address for informational purposes: 120 Meadow Ridge Dr , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 17, 2022 until April 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 28, 2022 until July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 7, 2022 until September 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-06282 Wetumpka Herald:July 20, 2022 21-06282.

