Agriculture

Ash dieback: How a tree disease and war in Ukraine are hitting hurl makers

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurling is a sport that has ancient Irish origins. Fast and often furious, it has been called the "clash of the ash" because the hurls or hurley sticks are made from the bottom 1.3m of the native Irish tree. But the last few years have seen ash come under...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Food crisis: Ukraine grain export deal reached with Russia, says Turkey

Turkey says a deal has been reached with Russia to allow Ukraine to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea. It is to be signed on Friday in Istanbul by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The world shortage of Ukrainian grain since Russia's 24 February...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: UK announces latest package of weaponry

Dozens of artillery guns, hundreds of drones and tens of thousands of ammunition rounds are to be sent by the UK to Ukraine over the coming weeks. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the package would ensure that Ukrainians had the "tools to defend their country from Putin's illegal invasion". The...
MILITARY
BBC

Leicester: Council to fell about 250 trees infected with ash dieback

About 250 trees in Leicester are to be felled after they were found to be infected with ash dieback. The city council said the ash trees, at Gorse Hill Spinney off Anstey Lane, were in such poor condition due to the fungal infection that they "represented an imminent risk to public safety".
U.K.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bloody Friday victims' families deserve truth - son

The son of a bus driver murdered by the IRA on Bloody Friday in Belfast has said he would like to know the full truth of what happened. Nine people died and more than 130 were injured when 19 bombs exploded in little over an hour on 21 July 1972.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says

Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said. The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures. A couple in a...
ANIMALS
BBC

Russia about to run out of steam in Ukraine - MI6 chief

Russia will struggle to maintain its military campaign and Ukraine may be able to hit back, the head of Britain's foreign intelligence service says. MI6 chief Richard Moore said Russia had seen "epic fails" in its initial goals; removing Ukraine's president, capturing Kyiv and sowing disunity in the West. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Czechs demolish pig farm on Nazi concentration camp for Roma

Demolition work is to start on Friday on a Czech pig farm built on the site of a Nazi-era concentration camp for Roma. It ends decades of often bitter dispute between the farm's owners, the government and Roma rights groups. Historians say 1,309 Roma citizens were interned at Lety in...
SOCIETY
BBC

Slovak village votes to keep sign honouring fascist leader

Local council members in the Slovak village of Varin have rejected a request from state prosecutors to rename the country's sole street sign honouring Slovakia's wartime fascist leader, Monsignor Jozef Tiso. Only one councillor voted in favour of the proposal - the rest voted against. The matter could now go...
POLITICS
BBC

Species of moth spotted in Scotland for first time in 'exciting discovery'

A species of moth has been recorded in Scotland for the first time in an "exciting discovery". The sallow-shoot piercer moth was spotted perching on a nettle at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Cathkin Marsh wildlife reserve near Glasgow. The Scottish Wildlife Trust said there are currently just 29 records of...
ANIMALS
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
U.K.
BBC

India patient airlifted from US in 26-hour-flight

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to her home country this week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years here. The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped three times on the way - once in Iceland and twice in...
TRAVEL
BBC

‘I can’t forget her'- Myanmar’s soldiers admit atrocities

Soldiers in the Myanmar military have admitted to killing, torturing and raping civilians in exclusive interviews with the BBC. For the first time they have given detailed accounts of widespread human rights abuses they say they were ordered to conduct. Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence and torture.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in eastern Ukraine, officials said Friday, one of a string of attacks on the nation. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and some Russian exports of grain and fertilizer. Yet the war that has blocked those grain shipments for almost five months did not abate. Russia this week reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has been trying to conquer the Donbas region, comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.
POLITICS
BBC

Terminally-ill boy 'no longer eligible' for US cancer trial

A father said he felt "helpless" after being told his 10-year-old son would not be accepted for a new cancer treatment in the US. Lucas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a type of brain tumour - in April. Jamie Bottomley, from Rutland, said doctors in Washington...
CANCER

