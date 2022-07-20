ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

22-01478

Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cecil G. Freeman, unmarried, originally in favor of PNC Bank National Association, on June 28, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore...

Wetumpka Herald

22-01193

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 10, 2003 executed by Rafael D. Quinones and Linda C. Quinones his wife, in favor of Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, said Mortgage being recorded October 15, 2003, in Book 2003, Page 86841, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2020, Page 23500, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 09/20/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, of Block 3, according to the plat of Meadowbrook Subdivision, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 3, at Page 194, 195 and 207 For informational purposes only, the property address is: 206 Lee Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-22-01193 Wetumpka Herald: July 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 2022 22-01193.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

192211

PUBLIC NOTICE CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee for Avelo Mortgage LLC dba Senderra Funding on April 14, 2008, by Charles E. Findley, a married man, as his sole and separate property, and recorded in RLPY Book 2008, Page 24492 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2012, Page 62531 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Elmore County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on the May 26, 2022, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to wit: Lot No. 27 according to the Map of Mercer Acres Addition No. 8 as shown by plat recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Plat Book 7, at page 94. Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 Seventh St Southwest, Washington, DC 20410 and Portfolio Recovery Association, P.O. Box 4953, Montgomery, AL 36103. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 57 1st Pl, Wetumpka, AL 36092. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 704-333-8107/19-018731 Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee The Wetumpka Herald - Run ad: on January 26, 2022 and February 2, 2022 and February 9, 2022. The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on May 26, 2022, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the August 4, 2022, at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Wetumpka Herald:July 20, 2022 192211.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

22-03768

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa A Keever, wife and husband as joint tenants, Robert Charles Keever, husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for America's Wholesale Lender, on July 13, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2004 Page 54157; with modification recorded August 20, 2012 in RLPY Book 2012 Page 41378; the undersigned MTGLQ Investors, L.P., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 18, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, according to the Map of Grand Ridge Forest Plat No. 2, as said Map appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 14, at Page 84.. Property street address for informational purposes: 212 Mitchell Creek Ridge , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MTGLQ Investors, L.P., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03768 Wetumpka Herald: July 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 2022 22-03768.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

194493

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from CAROL A DE VITO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE REAL ESTATE FUNDING CORPORATION, on the 4th day of February, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on February 11, 2019, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2019, Page 5852, Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Matrix Financial Services Corporation, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Matrix Financial Services Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 18, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE, SITUATED IN THE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 13 OF THE SCENIC HILLS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE CORRECTED PLAT OF THE SAME RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN PLAT BOOK 5, AT PAGE 34. PARCEL ID: 29-26-09-30-0-004-013.000 Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 106 MURFEE DR, PRATTVILLE, AL 36066. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Matrix Financial Services Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FLB-22-03037-1 Ad Run Dates: 07/20/2022, 07/27/2022, 08/03/2022 rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: July 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 2022 194493.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

22-01487

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald Stiver and Patricia Stiver, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, on February 22, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY 2017 Page 13431; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 24, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 31, T19N, R21E, Elmore County, Alabama; thence West a distance of 465 feet to a fence corner; thence North 01 degree 01 minute 26 seconds East along a fence a distance of 360.00 feet to a 1/3 inch Rebar (S.D. Martin, 11726); thence North 89 degrees 28 minutes 50 seconds W a distance of 1751.04 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, 11726) on the East right of way of East Fleahop Road/County Road Number 69 (60 row); thence along said right of way of said road along a curve to the left, said curve having a radius of 1783.11 feet and a chord of North 34 degrees 11 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 62.58 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS) and the point of beginning; thence continue along said right of way of said road along a curve to the left, said curve having a radius of 1783.11 feet and a chord of North 39 degrees 28 minutes 06 seconds West a distance of 265.42 feet to a 5/8 inch steel pin; thence leaving said right of way of said road North 88 degrees 01 minute 00 second East a distance of 606.95 feet to a 5/8 inch steel pin; thence North 86 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 86.15 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS); thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 51.94 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS); thence South 74 degrees 21 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 228.80 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS); thence South 69 degrees 05 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 136.42 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA563 LS); thence South 11 degrees 39 minutes 47 seconds East a distance of 59.96 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS); thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 25 seconds West a distance of 177.49 feet to a 1/2 inch Rebar (Martin, CA-563 LS); thence South 54 degrees 35 minutes 13 seconds W a distance of 14.58 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel containing 1.99 acres more or less and lying in the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 31, T19N, R21E, Elmore County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1029 E Fleahop Road, Tallassee, AL 36078. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-05100 Wetumpka Herald: Jul. 20, 27 and Aug 3, 2022 22-01487.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

21-06282

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carole D Gray, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Americare Investment Group, Inc dba Primier Capital Lending, on May 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY 2009 Page 33848 being Modified in Book 2016 Page 467 and further in Book 2016 Page 39556 and further in Book 2016 Page 39976; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 17, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the N.W. Corner of the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 N, Range 19 E, Elmore County, Alabama. Thence run S 0 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 1273.41 feet; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 583.56 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771) and the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 217.38 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771); thence South 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 133.54 feet to a rebar found; thence N 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 217.46 feet to a rebar found; thence N 0 degrees 56 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 133.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land is lying in the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County Alabama and contains 0.67 acres more or less. Also an easement being 20 feet in width for the right of ingress and egress and utilities, the centerline being herewith described. Commence at the S.E. corner of the above described lot; thence run North 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of said easement; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline a distance of 437.46 feet to the Westerly R.O.W. of Dozier Road and the end of easement. Together with the Manufactured Home described as follows: Make: Redman; Model: Venture; Year 1997; Serial Numbers 11431513 A & B.. Property street address for informational purposes: 120 Meadow Ridge Dr , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 17, 2022 until April 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 28, 2022 until July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 7, 2022 until September 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-06282 Wetumpka Herald:July 20, 2022 21-06282.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

City of Wetumpka to offer youth baseball and softball

Wetumpka city officials hope the baseball and softball fields at the Wetumpka Sports Complex will be full of city league players this fall. Players and parents protest after city's locks fields. City accuses of league of subleasing fields. League says its has done nothing wrong. After nearly four months of...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

ALCOHOL LICENSE

PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that application has been made to the Elmore County Commission for a 050 - Retail Beer (off premises only) and 070 - Retail Table Wine (off premises only) - Alcohol License Transfer Application from Weoka Road Mini Mart, WRMM LLC to Weoka Road Mini Mart, HAAAP INC. at 975 Weoka Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092. The Public Hearing on said application is set before the County Commission at 5:00pm, Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the Elmore County Courthouse Courtroom, 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama. Anyone desiring to speak either for or against said application should appear in person at said time or may indicate their wishes in writing to: Elmore County Commission Attn: Chief Operations Officer 100 East Commerce St., Suite 200, Wetumpka, AL 36092 wrbechd@elmoreco.org Wetumpka Herald: July 20, 2022 ALCOHOL LICENSE.
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Commission Approves FY23 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan

During the July 11, 2022 Commission Meeting, the Elmore County Commission approved the FY 23 County Transportation Plan (CTP). A discussion between the County’s Chief Engineer and Chief Operations Officer detailing the County’s Rebuild Alabama CTP along with upcoming Federal Aid/ MPO and American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded projects can be found here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/DICKEY, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE CASE NO: 2022-160 STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT K. DICKEY, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT K. DICKEY, deceased, having been granted to DONALD NICHOLS on the 15th day of July, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. DONALD NICHOLS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT K. DICKEY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Personal Representative: LEE A. RANKIN NORRIS & RANKIN, LLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 2410 COBBS FORD ROAD MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-290-5071 Wetumpka Herald: Jul. 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 2022 EST/DICKEY, R.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County Commission gives guidance on unwanted trash containers

As of Monday July 11, 2022, many Elmore County residents still possess a Waste Management (WM) and/ or Advanced Disposal curbside trash container. Despite the efforts of the County Commission and county staff to identify areas where containers still exist, Waste Management has provided no comprehensive plan to complete collection of the remaining cans. With WM indicating the company had collected over 20,000 containers by the end of June 2022, the efforts to recover containers appears to be complete from their viewpoint.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County's Segrest named South MVP in AHSAA All-Star Softball Game

In a game full of the top rising seniors from across the entire state, it was Elmore County’s Anna Catherine Segrest that stood out as one of the brightest. Segrest, a recent Faulkner University commit, was named the South’s Most Valuable Player in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Softball game that was held at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore’s Buycks commits to Liberty football

JaQuize Buycks had a tough decision to make regarding where he wanted to play college football, but the standout defensive lineman eventually chose where he and his family felt the most comfortable. Buycks, a senior three-star prospect at Stanhope Elmore, has committed to play college football at Liberty University. He...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

COLUMN: Baseball is back in Auburn

Big seasons lead to big drafts. Auburn baseball had itself a big season and it has led to an even bigger off-season. During the year, Auburn hosted a regional for the first time ever. The Tigers also went to Omaha for the first time since 2019 and first baseman Sonny DiChiara was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year.
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County High School locked down for shooter threat

Students and staff at Elmore County High School are safe after the school received a threat Tuesday afternoon. The Eclectic Police Department released a statement Tuesday evening about the threat received at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday as students were on campus for band camp and school staff members were getting ready for the new school year.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

PHOTOS: Anfernee Jennings hosted football camp in Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, former Dadeville High School and University of Alabama linebacker, hosted a youth football camp Saturday. Over 50 kids, ages six to 12, attended the first annual camp. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
DADEVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

NOW HIRING FULL TIME

HELP WANTED JULY SPECIAL 20% Off Clinic Baths! Includes shampoo, creme rinse, blueberry facial, ears and nail! Located at: 8610 Kowaliga Road, Eclectic, AL 36024.
ECLECTIC, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka Depot hosts “Taylor Dunn’s Comedy Kickback Giveback”

Saturday July 16th, The Wetumpka Depot hosted “Taylor Dunn’s Comedy Kickback Giveback”. A stand up comedy show focused around raising money for the WHS Theatre Guild. Laughter from the sold out show of 160 people could be heard from the edge of the parking lot, as Stand-Up comedian Taylor Dunn took the stage to introduce fellow comics, Matt Ross, Josh Francis and finally the headliner of the evening David Lucas.
WETUMPKA, AL

