Ryan Gosling says Ncuti Gatwa playing Doctor Who is ‘the most exciting thing that’s happening right now’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 2 days ago
Ryan Gosling has said that Ncuti Gatwa playing Doctor Who is “the most exciting thing that’s happening right now”.

Gosling appeared on The One Show Tuesday (19 June) night to promote his new Netflix film The Gray Man, when he was asked about his thoughts on his Barbie co-star Gatwa’s casting as the Time Lord.

“I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he the coolest,” Gosling told hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.

“Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it,” he added.

Gosling was recently spotted wearing a t-shirt featuring a fan-made motif of Gatwa as the new Doctor on the front.

Showrunner Russell T Davies shared a photo of the star’s outfit on Instagram and joked that he would have to sue him for wearing counterfit merchandise.

“This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who,” he wrote, adding a shocked emoji.

He added: “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #RulesAreRules.”

Known for his role as Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education, Gatwa is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker when she retires as the thirteenth Doctor this autumn.

