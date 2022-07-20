ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sales rise at Mr Kipling maker due to home cooking and higher prices

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rehTl_0glwecL600
Premier Foods said group sales rose by 6% to £197 million over the three months to July 2 (Premier Foods/PA) (PA Media)

The food firm behind Mr Kipling and Ambrosia reported a jump in sales over the past three months as it was buoyed by price rises and increased home cooking.

Premier Foods said group sales rose by 6% to £197 million over the three months to July 2, compared with the same month last year.

The company, which also owns brands such as Batchelors and Oxo, said it is “firmly on track to deliver full year expectations” as a result of recent trading.

Sales in the group’s core grocery division increased by 6.3% over the quarter, with Batchelors and noodle brand Nissin performing “particularly well”.

It said the brands were “increasingly popular as household budgets become ever stretched”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17REC2_0glwecL600
Premier Foods hailed a strong performance by Batchelors and noodle brand Nissin (Premier Foods/PA)

Premier said sales volumes were “slightly lower” in the grocery division as growth was driven by higher pricing as the business sought to offset rising costs.

Elsewhere, its Sweet Treats division which includes Mr Kipling reported 5.1% growth.

Its licensed Cadbury cake business “enjoyed a strong quarter”, while the firm also saw a jump in non-branded sales, after securing new contracts.

Group international sales lifted by 12% as it was buoyed by a strong performance in Australia.

Alex Whitehouse, chief executive of the group, said: “We have made good progress in recovering our input cost inflation through a range of measures, including cost efficiencies and pricing, and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Consumers are increasingly looking to cook tasty, affordable meals at home; this fits well with our broad portfolio of brands and was illustrated by the strong performance of Batchelors and Nissin in the quarter.

“With this positive trading momentum behind us, we remain firmly on track to deliver our expectations for the year.”

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Nokia Sees Chip Shortage Easing As Profit Beats Forecasts

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday quarterly operating profit ahead of market expectations, boosted by strong demand for 5G gear, and sees signs of a global chip shortage easing. Nokia's shares rose 4% in early trade. A semiconductor shortage that began around the height of the pandemic in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Co-op to cut around 400 jobs due to inflation hit

The Co-op Group is to axe around 400 jobs as the retail and funeral firm blamed tough trading conditions amid “rising inflation”. The company said none of its customer-facing roles in food stores or funeral homes will be impacted by the shake-up. It is understood that the cuts...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Premier Foods#Mr Kipling#Cadbury#Noodle#Food Drink#Batchelors#Sweet Treats
The Independent

7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.Payments were made from July 14.Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”From 14 until...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

US home sales fell in June as prices reach new heights

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. Existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

Consumer Spending Shows Shifts in Spending Power, Priorities

Consumer spending has transitioned from “nice to have” to “need to have” amid higher inflation, climbing costs for fuel and diminished spending power, according to a recent Refinitiv/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index. Fielded from June 24 to July 8, its index that measures American consumer confidence...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Retail sales decline slows after jubilee celebrations boost food stores

The decline in UK retail sales slowed last month as grocery stores were buoyed by bumper demand for food and drink by shoppers wanting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 0.1% in June as the boost in the food trade was more than offset by another slump in fuel sales.A consensus of economists had predicted a 0.2% fall in the latest monthly reading.It came after a heavier than previously thought slump in retail sales in May, with the ONS revising down its original prediction of a 0.5%...
RETAIL
CNBC

June home sales fall 5.4% from May, as prices set yet another record

Sales of previously owned homes in June fell 5.4% from May, according to a monthly report from the National Association of Realtors. This is the slowest sales pace since the same month in 2020, when sales dropped very briefly at the start of the Covid pandemic. The median price of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumer confidence ‘severely depressed’ amid soaring food and fuel prices

Consumer confidence remains “severely depressed” as households grapple with soaring food and fuel prices, a survey shows.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index languished at a historic low of minus 41 in July, despite a two-point uptick in hopes for personal finances over the next 12 months.Confidence in the general economic situation over the last 12 months fell one point to minus 66, 23 points lower than July last year, but expectations for the coming 12 months remained at minus 57, 52 points lower than 12 months ago.The Major Purchase Index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, rose one...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Consumers shun candles, barbecue kits as budgets tighten

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Whether they make strawberry pound cake-scented candles or $300 brisket barbecue delivery meal kits, U.S. companies are telling investors to expect consumers to cut back on discretionary spending with inflation settling into 40-year highs.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Anaemic rise sees FTSE at highest Friday close for weeks

Shares in London’s top index ended the week with a day of little change, but still managed to hit its highest Friday close for six weeks.The FTSE 100 ended at 7,276.37, up 5.86 points, or 0.1%.Next week many companies will have to stand on their results as a massive pile of reports head to investors’ inboxes.Among those issuing updates next week are airlines easyJet and Wizz Air, banks Lloyds and Barclays, with British American Tobacco, Shell, Vodafone and GSK also on the list.“Investors will be pleased to see that the rally in stocks remains intact, having lasted longer than some...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Mexican Breadmaker Bimbo Doubles Q2 Net Profit, Raises Outlook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit doubled and the company raised its sales and operating earnings outlook, citing strong demand from regions including the United States and Europe. Net profit rose to 6.1 billion pesos ($305 million), the company said in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Netflix, Tesla, ASML And Gas Prices - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, July 20:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher On Fading Recession Bets. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Wednesday, while the dollar extended its recent pullback and oil prices fell, as markets reacted to a solid set of corporate earnings that suggest underlying resilience in the world's biggest economy.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy