Leg·a·cy : /ˈleɡəsē/ noun: something transmitted by or received from an ancestor or predecessor or from the past. From tangible items like furniture and estates to those less concrete like values and principles, many things are passed down from one generation to another. But when it comes to running a family business, how do you continue to grow and innovate while not losing sight of the morals and ideas that started it all? Read on for several first-hand accounts of how local leaders are continuing to adapt while still honoring the legacies of previous generations.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO