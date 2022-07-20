The 9th Precinct will add bicycle patrols to the East Village

NEW YORK -- Dozens of drivers say their cars are being held hostage by a Bronx parking garage with a broken car lift.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from the Fordham section, it's costing the car owners thousands of dollars in transportation.The gates are closed at the parking garage on East 187th Street, and five floors of cars are trapped behind a broken elevator."They told me, well, the parking lot's elevator's not working, so we can't bring your car down today. So I'm like, OK, when will this be fixed? They were like, oh no, by the end of the day,"...

BRONX, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO