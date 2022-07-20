ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 9th Precinct will add bicycle patrols to the East Village

By Grieve
evgrieve.com
 2 days ago

The 9th Precinct recently announced that officers will soon be canvassing the East Village on bicycles. There have been calls to get more officers to patrol their communities via...

evgrieve.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PIX11

Missing GA man found at Queens LIRR train station

JAMAICA, NY (PIX11) — Jossiah Nguyen, the missing man from Savannah, Georgia who was wandering the streets of New York City for more than two months, was found Thursday evening at the Long Island Railroad train station in Jamaica, Queens. The MTA Police Department confirmed to PIX11 News that...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS New York

Broken lift traps dozens of vehicles at Bronx parking garage

NEW YORK -- Dozens of drivers say their cars are being held hostage by a Bronx parking garage with a broken car lift.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from the Fordham section, it's costing the car owners thousands of dollars in transportation.The gates are closed at the parking garage on East 187th Street, and five floors of cars are trapped behind a broken elevator."They told me, well, the parking lot's elevator's not working, so we can't bring your car down today. So I'm like, OK, when will this be fixed? They were like, oh no, by the end of the day,"...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Which pools in New York City can you dip into for free?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat persists across New York City, more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off. One option to beat the heat: free public pools are open across the five boroughs. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the heat advisory, operating hours were extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Operation tackles ‘reckless’ vehicles

Police continue to combat the barrage of ATVs, dirtbikes and other off-road vehicles that bombard the streets each weekend. Last Sunday, the NYPD and other entities condicted an operation to curb one of the packs headed down Cross Bay Boulevard. “After swarms of reckless motorists barreled through Rockaway, Broad Channel,...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Air rifles in TikTok trend, found by Bronx shooting illegal: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday issued a warning against carrying Bead Blasters air rifles used in TikTok’s “Orbeez Challenge,” after a similar weapon was found near the scene of a city correction officer’s alleged fatal shooting of a Bronx teenager. “Bead Blasters shoot gel water beads propelled by a spring-loaded […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

James Thrower, 31, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, that occurred within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gun-trafficking crew takedown: 5 arrested after investigation by NYPD, Queens DA

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police took down a gun-trafficking crew in New York City, officials announced on Thursday. There’s a 1,611-count grand jury indictment against five individuals in Queens, the Bronx and the State of Tennessee, authorities said. They were arrested on Wednesday night as part of Operation Hotcakes. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Queens District […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
Public Safety
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

What if these subway barriers were installed all over NYC?

The New York City subway system is the very best and worst thing about our town: hopping on a train to get to just about anywhere across the city is fairly easy, but the system itself is certainly outdated, not as safe as it could be and, let’s be honest, not very clean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Thousands of New Yorkers lose power amid heat wave

Thousands of New York City residents lost power on Thursday as a heat wave continued to grip the city, Con Edison said. As of late Thursday afternoon, more than 4,200 Con Edison customers were without power in the greater New York City area, including approximately 1,060 in the Allerton section of the Bronx, nearly 2,900 in the Country Club and Locust Point sections of the Bronx and around 100 in Brooklyn, according to the utility company’s outage map.
BROOKLYN, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Five Indicted for Allegedly Operating Open-Air Drug Market in Jamaica

Search warrants yielded an inventory of drugs and guns. Four men, including a father and son, have been indicted for allegedly packaging and selling an assortment of narcotics—including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl—to walk-up customers in an open-air drug market on a dead-end Jamaica street on multiple occasions between May 2021 and June 2022, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mdtazwar Hasan, 24, Arrested

On wednesday, July 20, 2022, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 108th Precinct in Queens. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Anyone with information...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video shows suspect leaving scene of attempted Upper West Side rape

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect dragged a woman across the ground before trying to rape her outside a 69th Street residence overnight Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old woman was walking near the residence about 12:56 a.m. when the man, who was riding an electric scooter, approached her from behnid. When he […]
MANHATTAN, NY

