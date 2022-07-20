ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

High Heat Index and Thunderstorms Expected for Charlotte on Thursday

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19flps_0glwbGDr00

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty


Thursday is expected to bring some interesting weather to the Charlotte area.

Wednesday will continue this week’s warming trend, leading up to high heat indices on Thursday.

Heat indices are expected to reach over 100 degrees on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-90s. There is also a high possibility of strong scattered storms.

Storms with damaging winds are predicted for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Hot and muggy conditions will continue for the remainder of the week. A few isolated storms will be possible Friday into the weekend.

Remember to check the forecast before heading out. Weather conditions could change.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert issued for storms, heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon. First Alert rest of today: Hot and humid, strong to severe storms late. Friday: Isolated storms, heat index 100+. First Alert Saturday & Sunday: Stray storms possible,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Be Prepared For Heavy Traffic This Afternoon In Charlotte

Be prepared for higher than usual traffic this afternoon in Charlotte. As I was walking to lunch in South End, I noticed that the roads were all backed up. I then got a text from my boyfriend, who works in Pineville, saying the same thing; the traffic is awful. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

6 things to know about Charlotte airport’s latest expansion

The first section of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s expanded terminal lobby opens on July 27. State of play: This is the second phase in the airport’s six-phase project known as Terminal Lobby Expansion, and it’s located on the west side of the building, closer to checkpoints A and B. The project as a whole began in November 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2025.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

City of Charlotte looking to adjust policy after Channel 9 story on sewage in woman’s home

CHARLOTTE — Months after sewage started backing up into a Charlotte woman’s home, help may finally be on the way from the city after Channel 9 reported on the issue. Channel 9′s Allison Latos introduced you to Stephanie Walker last month. Walker has been out of her north Charlotte home since Feb. 15, when raw sewage started backing up through her pipes. Water crews found the problem lodged in the sewer line: a roll of sheetrock tape.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Cigar craving leads to Charlotte man winning $1M in Powerball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s now a celebratory cigar. A Charlotte man wanted a cigar so bad that he stopped at a grocery store, decided to play the Powerball and walked out with a $1 million winning ticket, lottery officials said. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Beat the Heat with NC’s Only 180 Degree Ocean Tunnel in Concord

Visitors can get up-close and personal with sting rays, sea turtles, and other unique sea creatures from around the world. AMC Concord Mills 24: Featuring IMAX and luxury recliners, families can kick back and enjoy the season’s hottest movies, which currently include “Elvis”, “Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Paws of Fury.”
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Index#Thunderstorms
kiss951.com

One Of Cameron’s Favorite Restaurants In Charlotte Is Closing

I am actually so upset about this one. We’ve seen lots of restaurants struggling in the past three years to stay open. Whether it be because of the pandemic, staffing issues, or inflation, it’s just not been a great time for restaurants. One of my personal favorite restaurants...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kiss951.com

Charlotte Bakery Has the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in North Carolina

There is nothing better than a classic chocolate chip cookie. Just the right amount of chocolate chips and softness makes any day better with just one bite. Whether you enjoy them soft and chewy or with tons of chocolate chip bits, finding the perfect cookie can be fun. But, also a bit dangerous. We all know once you find that favorite spot, there is no stopping you when you catch a craving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews battle 5-alarm fire at south Charlotte storage building

Calls for the fire first came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were called to the Extra Space Storage building on South Tryon Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Eastland redevelopment will move forward without Tepper Sports and Entertainment. Updated: 6 hours ago. The long-awaited project will break ground on Aug....
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Million Dollar Home Development In Charlotte, NC Causing Problems

According to CBS17, a new development plan consisting of eight $1 million homes is causing problems here in Charlotte. The homes are being built on Sardis Road in the Sardis Woods neighborhood. It’s causing continuous problems for residents who have been there for several years. Including this stinking mess. There is sewage spilling into neighbors’ yards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How ready is Charlotte for a recession?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new budget into law last week that transferred $1 billion into a new inflationary reserve in case of a recession. This got our newsroom thinking: Is the city of Charlotte ready for a possible recession?. The short answer: Charlotte, and most financially stable...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Realtors in the Charlotte Market are starting to see the impacts of rising interest rates. That’s having a ripple effect on how people buy and sell homes in the Charlotte area. The average cost of a home in the Charlotte area reaches well over $400,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy