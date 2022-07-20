ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Chamber Chatter: Maximize your profitability by brilliantly running your business

By Michael Guymon, CEO Tucson Metro Chamber, Mitch Pisik, CEO Pisik Consulting Group
insidetucsonbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you consider your business too successful, your employees too inspired, and your wealth too great, this article is not for you. If, though, you have not exceeded all your professional and financial aspirations, keep reading. The key to running a world-class business is to be relentless in focusing...

www.insidetucsonbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

KOLD-TV

Local pawn shop seeing increase in customers as inflation hits 9.1%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High gas and grocery prices combined with 9.1% inflation has people everywhere looking to make some quick cash just to make ends meet. In Southern Arizona, people are flocking to pawn shops known for giving cash on the spot. Mark Hachtel, Owner of Casa...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community. This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving. Rhonda Jo Murphy...
ARIZONA STATE
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson to introduce new, non-emergency call line

Officials in Tucson say they’re moving forward with plans to introduce a new public phone number to reroute non-emergency calls from 911. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told the Arizona Daily Star that only 25% of calls received by 911 operators in the city are actual calls for emergencies. Starting...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

INCORPORATE VAIL ARIZONA (?)

The Mission Statement of Incorporate Vail Arizona (?) reads: “to explore with community input and participation the interest and viability of incorporation.” The 11 officers and director of the 501(c)(4) corporation have made a commitment to uphold this mission. We are happy to share that a resident of...
VAIL, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Discover The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain With a $200 Resort Credit

With summer in full gear, there’s still time to book your ultimate summer escape. Stay in the lap of luxury with the unmatched beauty of the Sonoran desert at your doorstep at the inimitable Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. For a limited time, enjoy a $200 resort credit per stay when...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

New Tropical Smoothie Cafe Coming to Speedway & Main in Tucson

The vacant lot is located at the southwest corner of Speedway and Main, a principal corridor leading to Downtown Tucson. The 1.29 acres is planned to be split for Tropical Smoothie and leave the hard corner for another tenant. Stop by a cafe and enjoy a fun, relaxing atmosphere and...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside. Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District. Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where’s Waldo passport then...
TUCSON, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Tucson, AZ — 30 Top Places!

Tucson, nicknamed the Old Pueblo, is one of the largest cities in Arizona. It is home to an endless array of spectacular dining choices boasting mouth-watering breakfast dishes for all cravings and diets. Explore restaurants boasting foreign-inspired dishes, joints selling American classics, and dining establishments serving Southwestern specialties. Dine at...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TUSD to implement stricter safety policies

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — TUSD will conduct safety assessments on every campus looking at safety and security infrastructure. Fencing, gates, doors, locks and security cameras are just some of the areas TUSD will evaluate in the coming weeks. Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says the district is trying to strike...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp. Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!" Carrillo and his...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Eegee's opening new location in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it will be opening at a new location in the Sahuarita area on July 28. The new Eegee's will be located at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. During opening week, July 28 through Aug. 4, guests can support a local charity, the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
WBUR

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They’re harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. “It's...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

