Washington takes home win streak into matchup with New York

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Liberty (9-16, 7-6 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (16-10, 8-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Mystics play New York.

The Mystics have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington leads the WNBA giving up only 72.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Liberty’s record in Eastern Conference action is 7-6. New York has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 16 the Liberty won 77-65 led by 27 points from Natasha Howard, while Natasha Cloud scored 17 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Liberty. Howard is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Liberty: 3-7, averaging 83.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NBC Sports

Delle Donne, Hines-Allen finally getting chance to play together

WASHINGTON -- Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen have been teammates ever since the latter was drafted by the Mystics in the second round in 2018. That's four seasons, two WNBA Finals runs and one championship ago. Yet entering this year, the two players had only shared the court for a mere 93 minutes.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.
The Associated Press

Mystics hand Liberty 5th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat New York 78-69 on Thursday to extend the Liberty’s losing streak to five games. Leading by six late in the game, Atkins disrupted a pass along the 3-point line...
NBC Sports

WATCH: ESPYs honors Brittney Griner with tribute

The WNBA was recognized at the 2022 ESPYs as the Sports Humanitarian League of the Year for fighting against injustice. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith were on stage for the award as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry led a monologue to honor Brittney Griner. “It’s been 153 nights now...
ESPN

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi to meet for last time in WNBA regular season

It's one of the great friendships in sports. But the longest-running rivalry among best friends in WNBA history is nearing its end. The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, in her 19th and final WNBA season, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, in her 18th season, meet Friday (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in Phoenix for what will be the last time unless their teams face off in the playoffs.
NBC Sports

Sky's Candace Parker wins fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker continues making history on the court and has the trophy collection to prove why she's one of the best athletes to ever play professional basketball. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, Parker won Best WNBA Player for the fourth time in her career. Parker...
PWMania

WWE Makes Financial Investment in the Premier Lacrosse League

WWE has made a financial investment in the Premier Lacrosse League. According to Bloomberg, the American professional field lacrosse league recently attracted new investors, including WWE and the Thirty Five Ventures fund run by NBA veteran Kevin Durant. It was mentioned that the league plans to use the increased funds...
The Associated Press

Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston turned down a late invitation to the ESPY awards show, saying the offer was even more hurtful than not being asked to attend. Boston helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA title by defeating Connecticut in April. She swept the national awards as the game’s top player, including the Wooden and AP awards. Boston, voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, had hoped to attend and was disappointed when not asked. “It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me only after social media caught wind of it,” Boston posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “Respectfully, I declined.” Boston’s coach, Dawn Staley, highlighted the snub this week. Staley mused publicly on social media how the people who planned the ESPYS decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players in women’s college basketball last season.
