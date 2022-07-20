ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Treasury Funding Gives Industrial Bank Boosts in Helping Minorities and Lower-Income Communities

By NNPA
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NNPA) – 2022 is proving to be a big year for B. Doyle Mitchell Jr., president and CEO of Industrial Bank. Not only is he celebrating a milestone birthday, but funding from the federal government and a community partnership may help to take the district’s Black-owned bank to the next...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Savings window opens: 3 key mortgage rates sit below 5% | July 22, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Community Banks#American Banks#Black People#Racism#Industrial Bank#Agency#African American
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

These are the 10 states with America's most stable housing markets

Rising mortgage rates, a reflection of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation, are roiling the U.S. housing market. Many forecasters now believe the market could cool considerably following years of explosive growth. Some states will fare better than others. Because companies seek locations where the housing situation will...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Business Insider

Homebuyers in China are refusing to keep paying mortgages for unfinished apartments, adding to the cash crunch in the sector that could spread globally

COVID lockdowns have slowed construction activity and delayed the completion of homes.The payment boycott could worsen an existing debt crisis in China's property sector. A growing number of homebuyers in China are refusing to pay their mortgages for apartments that are still under construction, adding to market concerns about an escalation in the country's real-estate debt crisis.
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Japan, China Cut Holdings Of U.S. Treasuries To Multi-year Lows -data

Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
Business Insider

This week's student loan refinancing rates: July 19, 2022 | Rates are mixed

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Home Equity Loan Rates for July 2022

With home values appreciating throughout the pandemic, most homeowners have more equity in their homes now compared to two years ago. If you need access to funds for a renovation project, education expense or even debt consolidation, tapping into your home's equity could provide you with a lower-rate financing option. A home equity loan, which lets you borrow money against the equity you've built in your home, provides you with a lump sum of cash at a fixed interest rate.
REAL ESTATE
NBC News

Mortgage boycott in China leads the government to step in

Banks in China are being instructed to help the country’s beleaguered property developers fund some real estate projects amid a widening boycott by homebuyers who refuse to pay mortgages on unfinished houses. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) told the official industry newspaper on Sunday that banks...
REAL ESTATE
Lootpress

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the summer that cooled off the housing market. Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Homebuilders’ confidence in housing market plummets

The July survey from the National Association of Home Builders saw the largest decline in confidence among homebuilders in the nearly four-decade history of the index except for the early days of the pandemic. Rising materials costs. A supply chain mess. A labor shortage. Those were the big challenges Birmingham,...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Rates on July 21, 2022: Rates Climb

A number of principal mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. Average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to climb throughout...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, July 19, 2022: Rates Are Mixed

The 15-year fixed refinance saw a rise in average rates, while 30-year fixed refinance rates didn't change. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend could continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: June 24 | All rates increase

The 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, and 5/1 ARM rates have all gone up since last week. However, the spikes aren't as severe as they were last week — the average 30-year fixed rate has only increased by three basis points, from 5.78% to 5.81%. As inflation grows and the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The U.S. Economy Is Facing An Unusual Disconnect

The labor market continues to grow despite two quarters of negative real GDP. Slow labor force growth plus low labor force participation rates are both working to keep the job market tight. There is a disconnect between U.S. real GDP and the labor market. The U.S. job market remains quite...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy