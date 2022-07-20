ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

U.S., allies discuss possible training for Ukrainian air force

By Phil Stewart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASPEN, Colorado (Reuters) - The United States and allies are starting to examine possible training for Ukrainian pilots as part of a long-term effort to potentially help Kyiv build a future Ukrainian air force, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles "CQ" Brown told Reuters. With the West's provision...

Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Wednesday damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, where Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow will consolidate its territorial gains. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency that Russia plans to retain control over broader areas beyond eastern Ukraine, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and will make more gains elsewhere. Lavrov’s remarks and the Ukrainian missile attack on the strategically important Kherson region bridge indicated the nearly five-month war could broaden after unfolding mostly in eastern Ukraine since April. Russia’s top diplomat noted that when Russia and Ukraine in March discussed a possible deal to end the fighting, “Our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on the geography of March 2022.”
POLITICS
The Drive

War In Ukraine Pushes Czechs To Buy F-35s

With an eye on the war raging in Ukraine, the Czech Republic looks set to become the next member of the growing European F-35 community. The Czech Republic could well become the latest operator of the F-35 stealth jet, with the government in Prague declaring that the Lockheed Martin product is its preferred choice as its future fighter. If the proposed purchase goes through, it will continue the Joint Strike Fighter’s formidable sales record in Europe and spell bad news for Sweden, which reportedly offered the Gripens that the Czechs currently lease “almost free of charge.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese company attempting massive land buy next to US Air Force base

A Chinese food processing company is attempting to buy around 370 acres of land in North Dakota, in an area around 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising concerns among lawmakers that the land purchase could be used to surveil the nearby U.S. base. Lawmakers requested a review of the purchase last week.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Axios

CIA chief says about 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine invasion

CIA Director Bill Burns said Wednesday U.S. intelligence estimates that about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine "and maybe three times that wounded." The big picture: Russian military deaths are classified as state secrets by the Kremlin, which hasn't updated casualty numbers much since Putin's forces first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
MILITARY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: What Putin thinks of America; More HIMARS to Ukraine; Kyiv's new counteroffensive; RIMPAC, reborn; And a bit more.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is counting on Americans to forget about Ukraine so that his invading forces may soon afterward “wear down the Ukrainian military” and seize more territory than they have so far. That’s according to William Burns, director of America’s Central Intelligence Agency, speaking Wednesday at the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky's challenges as his fate plays out on battlefield

Catapulted into a war he didn't start, Volodymyr Zelensky is now left with little choice but to prevail militarily against Russia, analysts told AFP. Having denied President Vladimir Putin a quick victory, the Ukrainian leader has no appetite to negotiate as the conflict looks set to drag on. For now, any calls for negotiations "could only be promoted by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine" who are "on the sidelines" of Ukrainian politics, said Oktysyuk But opinions could shift as the conflict wears on.
POLITICS

