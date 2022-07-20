ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto Or Worse?

By B.D. Hobbs
 2 days ago

The latest polls (even from the left) show Texas Governor Greg Abbott leading comfortably in his bid for re-election. The Democrats are well aware of this, but they are still 'banking' on the Beto affect, literally, that Beto O'Rourke will still provide a blue boost down ballot, come November.

"He raised more money than Greg Abbott in the latest filing, which is significant because Abbott's a prolific fund raiser" said political strategist Bill Miller, "He's going to spend a lot of money, talking about issues, probably that help some Democrats in certain races, there's no question about it."

Unfortunately for the Dems, Beto won't be able to help like he did in 2018, when straight ticket balloting was still allowed here in Texas.

"Non straight ticket balloting, forces people to make individual decisions, which of course changes the outcome of elections" Miller told KTRH, "2018 showed the power of straight ticket balloting, and when Republicans saw that, guess what? the next legislative session, that was the end of it."

Miller believes that Beto could be a factor here in Houston, in the race between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer.

