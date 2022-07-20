ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop Blend Música Llanera and Bluegrass into Egalitarian Nuevo South Brew

By Nick McGregor
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lofty quotes about music litter the philosophical record. Confucius and Plato both weighed in, although their respective aphorisms—”Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without” and “Music is a moral law”—are impossible to definitively attribute. Easier to source is...

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Durham Soccer Bar Is a Promising Space With Room to Grow

As the pandemic plods on, I’ve been bar-hopping in my mind. Lately I’m visiting Portland, Oregon’s Sports Bra, which has gained (rightful) publicity for its corrective mission: to broadcast solely women’s athletics across its in-house TVs, in effect eliminating what Vogue writer Emma Specter calls the self-motivated “hustle” required of bar goers who must request, often unsuccessfully, that women’s sports events be shown.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Downtown Raleigh Alliance Data Points to Economic Rebound

The very top of the 538-foot PNC Plaza skyscraper isn't the only thing that's looking up in Raleigh. A second-quarter market report released by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance this week contains positive data on everything from planned developments to the return of beloved festivals like Artsplosure. COVID-19 had detrimental effects...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh and Wake County Leaders Are Bullish on the Future Despite Criticism

The city and county are doing better than ever, according to officials speaking at an annual luncheon on Thursday. Two pillars of politics—Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners—each spoke positively about the progress made in the last year. According to them, city and county officials are leading the charge in making homes and apartments affordable, expanding public transportation, supporting businesses, and reducing gun violence.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Danbury, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
indyweeknc

With Pools Often Shuttered, Durham Parents and Kids Seek Out Shade and "Spraygrounds"

It’s 97 degrees, and at Forest Hills Park, children sprint up the playground stairs and chase each other down the slides. “Tag, you’re it!” they scream. Like clockwork, when a few minutes in the sun have passed, they soothe soon-to-be burnt skin by running through a “sprayground”—water that mists from colorful metal tubes. When it is time for a breather, the kids head to the shade, where parents offer snacks and water bottles.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Advocates for Medical Marijuana Thought This Was Going To Be the Year

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Chris Suttle planned his funeral five years ago. The commercial insurance consultant was diagnosed with a frontal lobe brain mass in 2017. Doctors left him with two choices: undergo a full craniotomy and biopsy the mass to see if it was aggressive or simply wait out his fate.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Durham Conviction Rates and Comments on the Big Hole

Last week Thomasi McDonald wrote about the conviction of Antonio Davenport in the killing of nine-year-old Z’Yon Person while the boy was on his way to get a snow cone. We cited some data from a new WRAL documentary, Durham Under Fire, about recent conviction rates from District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office that show that during Deberry’s tenure, felony conviction rates dropped from 51 percent to 33 percent. We received the following response from Deberry’s office.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Schopenhauer
Person
Cesar Chavez
indyweeknc

Durham Studio Offers Refuge for Ukrainian Dancers

As the war in Ukraine approaches 150 days, global news coverage of the Russian invasion is steadily contracting into a “by the numbers” format, with scorching, unfathomable losses turned cold and quantifiable. Delivered with the caveat that, because so many troops have been killed and buried in mass...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

A Durham Resident’s Ongoing Fight Against Lead

This story first published online at NC Health News. Midori Brooks is no stranger to waiting. In 2019, the federal government awarded the City of Durham funding to perform lead abatement at high-risk sites throughout town. The funds, totaling more than $3 million dollars, were earmarked for the city’s Lead-Based Paint Reduction Program (LHR) and consisted of federal and city dollars.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Time Music#Appalachian Music#Sica#Bluegrass#English#Larry Joe#Venezuelan
indyweeknc

Does a Secretive Underground Pittsboro Facility Serve as Inspiration for the 'Stranger Things' Lab?

At first glance, Big Hole Road appears to be an ordinary, dusty country road—the kind of dead-end street a wrong turn might lead you down if you’re lost in Pittsboro. But if that wrong turn takes you farther down Big Hole Road, you might notice that some of the houses along the road seem a little out of place—mismatched and clashing in a world of homeowners associations and uniform suburbia. You might also wonder why the road is empty, despite it being the middle of the day.
PITTSBORO, NC
indyweeknc

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is Back in Person This Summer

The frame just got fuller: the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is back to in-person with its Summer Road Show taking place in Durham's Central Park. This is the first time the beloved festival is back on the big screen since the start of the pandemic. Screenings are scheduled to take place every other Monday in August to present three outdoor documentary films for free to the Triangle community, says Full Frame Marketing Director Emily Foster.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
indyweeknc

Buena Papa to Open New Eatery at Southpoint Mall

Just months after Mr. Fries Man opened its doors on Main Street, Durham is welcoming another spud-centric eatery with Buena Papa, a Latin American-inspired fry bar set to launch its second location next week in the food court at Southpoint Mall. Owners James and Johanna Windon, who opened Buena Papa’s...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Duke Economist: White Tribalism Is Used to Maintain the Status Quo

Duke University economist William “Sandy” Darity has been the nation’s leading proponent of reparations for African Americans. In 2020, Darity with his wife, Kirsten Mullen, co-authored From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century. The exhaustively researched volume moved Darity to the front of the national reparations debate, and makes a compelling argument in favor of federal compensation for the descendants of enslaved people. In 2005, Darity, who is Duke’s Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy, African and African American Studies, and Economics and the director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity, pioneered the subfield of stratification economics—the study of how disparity and inequality is used by dominant groups to maintain economic and social power.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Plans Take Shape for Durham School of the Arts New Location

T​​he summer weather is heating up, and so is development of Durham School of the Arts’ new campus in North Durham. In a June 9 work session, Durham Public Schools board members approved a $491,623 contract with O’Brien Atkins Associates and Perkins & Will design firms for the pre-design and planning of a new DSA campus at 2900 Duke Homestead Road.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy