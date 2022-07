Hot off the launch of two new Apple devices, both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch are on sale for the cheapest price yet in pair of deals at Amazon. Let's start with the smaller of the two models. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is now $1,749 (was $1,999) (opens in new tab). The laptop has only been as cheap as this once before, back in March, so the timing is good as we approach the back to school sales, or if any creative professionals are looking for a deal on a portable workstation for video editing, programming, music producing and photography.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO