Burgettstown, PA

Live Nation issues traffic warning ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

By Patrick Damp
 2 days ago

Morgan Wallen concert traffic alert 00:19

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Live Nation is sending out a traffic warning for anyone headed to the Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday night.

The show at the Pavilion at Star Lake is sold out, with a crowd of more than 23,000 expected.

They're encouraging concertgoers to arrive early.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

BURGETTSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA
Burgettstown, PA
