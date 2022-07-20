House Of The Dragon Showrunners Discuss Bringing Westeros Back To The Screen

Veteran director, producer and actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is staying in business with HBO/HBO Max, with a renewal of her overall deal for two more years. Under the new pact, Whitfield joins Adam McKay’s drama series’ Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty as executive producer and will direct half of season two. She directed the final two episodes of Winning Time in Season 1 under her initial deal with HBO. She also will continue to serve as executive producer on Julian Fellowes’ drama series The Gilded Age. Under Whitfield’s Early May production banner, Whitfield will continue to develop original series content with the intent to create stories told from unique, diverse perspectives including Motherland Bounce, rapper Nissim Black’s story, a half-hour written by Moshe Kasher for HBO Max.
