ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House Of The Dragon Showrunners Discuss Bringing Westeros Back To The Screen

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new behind-the-scenes video for Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik discuss making a new series against the legacy of the original show--as well as doing justice to the world created in George R. R. Martin's books. The video features...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

George R.R. Martin Can't Watch Game of Thrones Cancelled Spin-off Pilot, Either

We're less than a month away from the premiere of House of the Dragon but some people are still wondering about the first Game of Thrones spin-off series that was ultimately cancelled by HBO. After all, the show boasted of an all-star cast that included Naomi Watts and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, and a big-budget pilot had already been shot before the network decided to pull the plug on the project.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Game Of Thrones’ boss explains why first spin-off ‘Bloodmoon’ was cancelled

HBO bosses have said the first Game Of Thrones spin-off was cancelled because it lacked the “depth and richness” of the original series. The show, under the working title Bloodmoon, was originally announced in 2018 and took place 8,000 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The pilot of the show, starring Naomi Watts and Jamie Campbell Bower, reportedly cost between $30million and $35million (£29million) to shoot.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George R. R. Martin
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Showrunner Teases Daenerys Connection With New Targaryen Sigil

House of the Dragon will take place a full 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing anything familiar in the prequel show. Since the series will focus on the Targaryens, we'll get to see the memorable three-headed dragon sigil that Daenerys Targaryen proudly used in the original show.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

The New House of the Dragons Trailer Introduce Us to Westeros’s (Possible) First Queen

You better get used to seeing Matt Smith as a blonde, because for as long as there’s hype about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, his platinum locks are here to stay. They’re front and center in the new trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragons—and almost always paired with a grimace. Let’s just say that his character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, isn’t happy with his brother for going back on his plan to make him heir to the Iron Throne. That should be good news for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), the king’s firstborn child and therefore rightful heir. But the fact that it would be in keeping with age-old tradition isn’t enough to convince the denizens of Westeros that for the first time ever, they’d have a queen instead of a king.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Showrunners#Screen#House#Dragon
Deadline

Salli Richardson-Whitfield Re-Ups Overall Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Veteran director, producer and actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is staying in business with HBO/HBO Max, with a renewal of her overall deal for two more years. Under the new pact, Whitfield joins Adam McKay’s drama series’ Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty as executive producer and will direct half of season two. She directed the final two episodes of Winning Time in Season 1 under her initial deal with HBO. She also will continue to serve as executive producer on Julian Fellowes’ drama series The Gilded Age. Under Whitfield’s Early May production banner, Whitfield will continue to develop original series content with the intent to create stories told from unique, diverse perspectives including Motherland Bounce, rapper Nissim Black’s story, a half-hour written by Moshe Kasher for HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinemablend

One House Of The Dragon Star Is Already Interested In Joining Another Game Of Thrones Spinoff

Whenever TV fans are thrust into a fantasy world like the one which made up the lore of HBO’s immensely popular Game of Thrones, we all know that there’s no one television series which can delve deeply into every aspect of it. And, even though lots of people will decry the final season of GOT until the sun burns out, many of those same people still adore that universe and want to see more of it on screen, which is why they will likely tune in to the first GOT spinoff to hit HBO since the parent show wrapped, the fast-approaching House of the Dragon, which is part of the 2022 TV schedule. But, HOTD star Steve Toussaint is already hoping to join yet another planned spinoff.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
TechCrunch

HBO’s new ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer offers a peek at the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

The show takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” Two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, the infamous Dance of Dragons will take center stage in the series as family members of House Targaryen fight for the Iron Throne while Houses Stark, Velaryon, Lannister and Baratheon plot against them.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Adds Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage

Lionsgate today announced that Peter Dinklage, four-time Emmy Award winner for his role on HBO's Game of Thrones, has joined The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy. The announcement was made today by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. Dinklage will star in the film opposite Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, as tribute Lucy Gray Baird.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Afterschool #2 - Episode 2: The Storkening

Skybound’s new horror anthology returns to teach those teens a lesson with another chilling standalone story. In this issue, KATE HERRON (Marvel Studios’ Loki), BRIONY REDMAN, and LEILA LEIZ present a horrifying tale soaked in blood and…feathers?. “Scratches to mark you, a feather to warn you, then...
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star addresses returning for Jon Snow series

Game of Thrones star John Bradley has addressed whether he could make return to Westeros in the newly announced and already much-anticipated Jon Snow spin-off series. Bradley spent eight years playing the beloved character Samwell Tarly, a close friend of Jon Snow who became the new Grand Maester in the series finale, so it's only natural that questions immediately began to swirl about a possible appearance in the series.
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

New On Hulu In August 2022: Reservation Dogs Season 2, Welcome To Wrexham

As what are hopefully the worst of the summer temps are behind us, an always welcome break is chilling on the couch with the AC and some great streaming content. August is right around the corner, which means Hulu is bringing new shows and movies. Some of the content is available starting on August 1, while other shows and movies will be available a little later next month.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Maestro: World War M #5 - Part Five: Fade to Black

When you can live forever, what does it mean to live? In this shocking series finale, Maestro finds himself partnered with an old enemy against even older allies to determine once and for all the true ruler of Dystopia. But opportunism depends on knowing how your opponents think, and someone's failed to account for a few tricks…
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy