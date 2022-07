Eat Just, maker of the popular plant-based egg substitute Just Egg, has announced a recall. The company says a limited number of its Just Egg Chopped Spring Greens tested positive for listeria monocytogenes. The batch that tested positive did not make it to stores, but it prompted the company to recall three other batches of the product as a precaution. A representative clarifies that the problem was specifically with "frozen vegetables we sourced" and that other Just Egg products are not impacted. The announcement was made on July 20 and shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO