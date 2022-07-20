BBC NewsNE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo caption: 'What drives me to be an orca spotter''What drives me to be an orca...

BBC

Shetland's Lerwick dodges heatwave with top temperature of 14C

Residents and holidaymakers in the Shetland town of Lerwick donned rain hats and jackets on the day much of the UK was coping with a heatwave. The top temperature in the port town was 14C. That was in stark contrast to Santon Downham, in Suffolk - some 700 miles south - where the mercury hit 38.1C. It was also much cooler than 250 miles away in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire where the afternoon temperature was 30.2C.
The Independent

Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

Rail services between Scotland and England faced disruption on Wednesday following Tuesday’s record breaking temperatures. Network Rail announced on Wednesday morning there would be no trains between London Euston and Scotland as teams repaired damage caused to overhead lines on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C south of the border on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK.
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
mansionglobal.com

In Scotland, a Lavish Apartment Within a Historic Stately Home

Price: £2.4 million (US$2.8 million) The Balfour is an expansive 9,000-square-foot apartment spanning the entire ground floor of Whittingehame House, a Neoclassical mansion built around 1817 by architect Robert Smirke, who was also responsible for notable buildings such as the British Museum in London. Expansions and alterations were carried out in 1827 by renowned Scottish architect, William Burn, and “the house is still regarded as one of the finest Neoclassical country houses in Britain,” according to listing agent Mark Cullerton.
BBC

Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says

Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said. The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures. A couple in a...
BBC

Children in care are being illegally placed in caravans and boats

Children in care are still being illegally placed in unregulated homes in England, including on narrowboats and in caravans, BBC News has learned. We found a 12-year-old boy was placed at a campsite for weeks, more than 100 miles from his siblings and school. Such placements were banned for under-16s,...
Bloody Friday victims' families deserve truth - son

The son of a bus driver murdered by the IRA on Bloody Friday in Belfast has said he would like to know the full truth of what happened. Nine people died and more than 130 were injured when 19 bombs exploded in little over an hour on 21 July 1972.
The Independent

Gloucester forward Ed Slater diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 33

Gloucester forward Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.The Gallagher Premiership club said the 33-year-old had made the decision to retire from rugby with immediate effect.In a statement, Gloucester said: “Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).“Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed...
The Independent

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
BBC

Snakebites becoming more common in the UK

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, doctors are warning. In the last 11 years medics have seen and treated 300 victims. Some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five. Most of...
BBC

'Rare' sighting of Northern Lights in sky above Dartmoor

A photographer has captured a rare sighting of the Northern Lights over Dartmoor National Park. Hannahbella Nel saw the natural light display, often seen in Norway and Iceland, in the sky above Brentor, Devon. Instead of the classic greens and blues, the lights showed up in orange and purple -...
BBC

New Prince George photo marks ninth birthday

A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark his ninth birthday on Friday. Wearing a light blue shirt, he is seen smiling in the photo, which was taken on a sandy shoreline by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. She captured her son's image on camera during...
BBC

Drugs death taskforce chief says punishing addicts must stop

The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths. David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report. Its "Changing Lives" report makes 20 recommendations and 139 action points that...
The Independent

Shapps admits rail network cannot cope with extreme heat as track hits 62C

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday, as the Transport Secretary admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient.Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.On Monday, the temperature peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record.🌡️ Our hottest rail recorded yesterday was 62°C, in Suffolk!Rail temperature can be about 20°C higher than air temperature, causing it to expand,...
BBC

Rail strikes to go ahead next Wednesday

A strike by more than 40,000 rail workers will go ahead next Wednesday after no breakthrough in talks, the RMT trade union has said. The walkout by staff at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies is part of a continuing row over pay, jobs, and terms and conditions. The...
BBC

Micheál Martin visits Singapore prison that held his uncle

The taoiseach (Irish PM) has paid tribute to his uncle who was held as a prisoner of war in Singapore during World War Two. Micheál Martin visited the Changi Chapel and Museum as he wrapped up a four-day visit to south east Asia. His uncle, Philip Martin, who served...
