BBC NewsNE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday, as the Transport Secretary admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient.Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.On Monday, the temperature peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record.🌡️ Our hottest rail recorded yesterday was 62°C, in Suffolk!Rail temperature can be about 20°C higher than air temperature, causing it to expand,...
