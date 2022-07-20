BBC NewsNE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Gloucester forward Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.The Gallagher Premiership club said the 33-year-old had made the decision to retire from rugby with immediate effect.In a statement, Gloucester said: “Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).“Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO