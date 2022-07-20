Report: Manchester City Set To Complete Deal For 16-Year Old Emilio Lawrence From Everton

Manchester City are now set to complete a deal to sign 16-year old Emilio Lawrence from Everton. The player was part of Everton's under-23's last season, and is now set to become a new Manchester City player ahead of the new season.

The Scottish midfielder will be a City player in the coming days, after completing his medical for the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Emilio Lawrence from Everton. The 16-year old's deal is nearly complete, with a medical done and all terms agreed.

Lawrence will sign a long-term deal at City. The midfielder is expected to join City's youth academy initially, and be given the chance to flourish like so many before him have. Emilio Lawrence will take inspiration from Phil Foden and even Jadon Sancho, who have become big players in the football world from City's academy.

A lot of clubs in the big six were interested in Lawrence, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but Manchester City were always favourites. The city academy is a perfect cog at the minute, with players getting first team minutes and even being able to sign for other Premier League clubs due to their development in the academy.

Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia are two examples in recent times, with both signing for Southampton this summer.

City have gotten rid of a lot of youth players this summer, and Emilio Lawrence is the start in terms of rebuilding that. The expectation is he will one day be good enough to play for the first team, such is the talent surrounding the young man.

