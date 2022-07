CHATHAM – The 10th anniversary of the labyrinth at the rear of Chase Park was celebrated by about 50 people on Saturday. Since it was built in 2012, the labyrinth has drawn thousands of visitors to experience the quite, meditative experience “known to be healing, to be effective in clearing and grounding the body and opening the heart, and providing a sense of order in a chaotic world,” said Anne Bonney, a member of the board of the non-profit Pilgrim's Landing, which maintains the labyrinth.

