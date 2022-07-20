Use the 85 Percent Rule to Learn Anything Way Faster

Marmite can help calm anxiety due to its high vitamin levels, a new study has found.Researchers at Reading University found that the vitamins in Marmite can interfere with your brain chemistry and could ultimately reduce levels of anxiety and depression.The researchers noted that the spread was high in B vitamins, which can modify chemical messengers in the brain.The study of 300 adults with an average age of 23 sought to learn whether high doses of B6 could reduce signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression.Study participants were split into groups and were given either daily supplements of vitamin B6,...

NUTRITION ・ 3 DAYS AGO